Tips for reducing burnout while working from home

INDIANAPOLIS — The substantial increase of people working from home is creating a new problem. A lot of people working in a home office, or elsewhere inside their homes, are finding it difficult to establish a decent work/life balance. They have also been isolated, plus stress and anxiety levels are on the rise as well. As a result, more people are experiencing burnout.

FOX59 spoke with Dr. Ron Friedman, an award-winning social psychologist in Rochester, New York. He offered his take on how people can learn to reduce the risk of burning out.

Dr. Friedman is also an author. His book “Decoding Greatness” is on sale now. If you’d like to learn more about it, click here