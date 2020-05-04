Watch Live
Tips on buying, selling home during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– If you’re in the market for a new house, or you’re thinking of selling, the coronavirus crisis has definitely changed the home buying process.
How do agents still deliver personalized service for hoosiers? Ashley Wright is a real estate agent from the “smalling group” with FC tucker. She has tips on making the process easier.

