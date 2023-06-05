Trauma teams at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital are seeing kids getting hurt in car crashes. They say many of their injuries could be avoided if they were buckled up correctly, or in the right car seat. Some of these doctors and nurses have gotten so frustrated — they enrolled in car passenger safety courses to educate parents on car seat safety. Now they’re taking their important message on the road — to keep your kids from getting hurt. Lori Baldwin is the hospital’s Injury Prevention and Outreach Coordinator as well as a nurse. She joined Angela to explain the key points of car seat safety. For more information, click here and here.

