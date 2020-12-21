Tropical Holiday at the Garfield Park Conservatory

INDIANAPOLIS – Garfield Park on the south side has a secret some people may not know about. It is home to a ten thousand square foot greenhouse. It is open to the public year-round, but during the holidays, it shines a little brighter. Visitors are treated to poinsettias, holiday decorations and plenty of Christmas lights.

FOX59 spoke with Elizabeth Schleichler, the assistant manager of the Garfield Park Conservatory about what visitors can expect, and how to secure a spot.

For more information on the conservatory, click here