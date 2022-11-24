INDIANAPOLIS — All that Thanksgiving turkey is bound to make you thirsty!
If you’re in the mood to try a new adult beverage, Richard Davis, a bartender at Wiseguy Lounge on Mass Ave., suggests you give these cocktails a try.
Both can be made in less than four minutes.
Pumpkin Pie Milkshake
- 3 oz of Shmallow whiskey from Hotel Tango
- 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream
- 1 slice of pumpkin pie
- Blend
- Top with marshmallows
- Torch until brown
Broken Hatchet
- 2 oz of Backbone Bourbon
- .5 oz of pecan liqueur
- .5 oz of crème brûlée black tea simple syrup
- 2 dashes of black walnut butters
- 2 dashes of leather and tobacco biters
- 3 drops of saline solution
- High proof whiskey in coupe
- Expressed orange peel
- 3 dashes of cinnamon
- Garnished with brandied cherry