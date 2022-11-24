INDIANAPOLIS — All that Thanksgiving turkey is bound to make you thirsty!

If you’re in the mood to try a new adult beverage, Richard Davis, a bartender at Wiseguy Lounge on Mass Ave., suggests you give these cocktails a try.

Both can be made in less than four minutes.

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

  • 3 oz of Shmallow whiskey from Hotel Tango
  • 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream 
  • 1 slice of pumpkin pie
  • Blend
  • Top with marshmallows
  • Torch until brown 

Broken Hatchet

  • 2 oz of Backbone Bourbon
  • .5 oz of pecan liqueur
  • .5 oz of crème brûlée black tea simple syrup
  • 2 dashes of black walnut butters
  • 2 dashes of leather and tobacco biters
  • 3 drops of saline solution
  • High proof whiskey in coupe
  • Expressed orange peel
  • 3 dashes of cinnamon
  • Garnished with brandied cherry