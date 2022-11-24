INDIANAPOLIS — All that Thanksgiving turkey is bound to make you thirsty!

If you’re in the mood to try a new adult beverage, Richard Davis, a bartender at Wiseguy Lounge on Mass Ave., suggests you give these cocktails a try.

Both can be made in less than four minutes.

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

3 oz of Shmallow whiskey from Hotel Tango

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

1 slice of pumpkin pie

Blend

Top with marshmallows

Torch until brown

Broken Hatchet

2 oz of Backbone Bourbon

.5 oz of pecan liqueur

.5 oz of crème brûlée black tea simple syrup

2 dashes of black walnut butters

2 dashes of leather and tobacco biters

3 drops of saline solution

High proof whiskey in coupe

Expressed orange peel

3 dashes of cinnamon

Garnished with brandied cherry