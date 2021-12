INDIANAPOLIS– He’s a two-time Indy 500 winner and has one of the most famous last names in auto racing. We’re talking about Al Unser JR., who took the checkered flag at IMS in 1992 and again in 1994.

Now, the legendary driver is out with a brand new book detailing both his incredible success and his personal struggles. He talks to us about the book called “Al Unser JR: a checkered past. He’ll be signing copies Saturday, December 4 at the Indiana History Center in Indianapolis.