INDIANAPOLIS — The nation’s nurses and doctors are more than a year into the fight against the coronavirus. There is quickly becoming another issue the medical field will face.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 1 million nurses will be required to replace retiring nurses.

FOX59 spoke with Rebecca Bartlett, a registered nurse and associate professor at IUPUI about what is causing the shortage, and how the pandemic is contributing to the problem.