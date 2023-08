According to the 2022-2023 IREAD-3 Assessment, nearly 1 in 5 Indiana third graders cannot read proficiently.

One program aims to improve reading skills.

ReadUP is United Way of Central Indiana’s flagship literacy program.

Director of Early Learning for the United Way of Central Indiana, Julie Kilger, and Bryan Ball, a volunteer for readUP, talked with FOX59 about the program.

