Colts tight end and Hoosier native Kylen Granson is working hard to collect more than 10,000 books to donate to Indianapolis Public Schools. He launched the four-week book drive in early March with the help of Kroger. Granson’s non-profit “KG’s Kids” was created to emphasize education, beginning with reading.

Kylen stopped by the FOX59 studio to give an update on how many books he has collected so far.

If you’d like to help Kylen out, click Here.