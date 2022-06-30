The CDC estimates roughly 48 million people in the U.S. get sick with food-related illnesses very year. These cases increase in the summer months as we attend more cookouts and gatherings. Whether you are grilling at home, camping or having a picnic this holiday weekend, experts want to remind you to prepare food safely.

Meredith Carothers from the USDA has some simple ways to avoid any food-related health threats at your summer festivities.

For more tools and food safety tips head FoodSafety.gov or USDA.gov.