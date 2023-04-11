Parents — do you know what your child is doing on social media? The state of Utah just passed legislation that will soon limit a minor’s social media use and require parental permission for them to use TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. The governor signed two bills that are set to take effect March 1, 2024. The law will prevent children from using social media from 10:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. It will also require age verification to join social media, and allow the opportunity to sue these apps on behalf of children who claimed they were harmed by social media.

Asaf Lubin, an associate professor of law at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law joined Daniel to talk about what’s happening in Utah.