Newborns are supposed to get their vaccinations at a specific time.

But due to the coronavirus, some parents aren’t able to get an appointment.

They might even be afraid to take their baby to the doctor.

Dr. John Christenson, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Riley Children’s Health joins us to discuss the importance of getting your child’s vaccines on time, and how you can navigate the doctor’s office to ensure your newborn gets the appointment they need, when they need it.