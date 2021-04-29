Vaccine rates low for Hoosier minorities

INDIANAPOLIS– According to the state’s department of health website, only 5.7% of vaccinated Hoosiers are Black or African-American. This group makes up more than 9% of Indiana’s population.

Hispanic or Latino Hoosiers have 3.2% of Indiana’s vaccinations. They make up make up more than 6% of the state’s population.

And Asian Hoosiers have 2.2% of the vaccinations, while making up 2.6% of Hoosiers.

These numbers show that minority populations in Indiana are getting the covid-19 vaccine at a much lower rate. We talk to Dr. Eric Yancy. He’s the chief medical officer for MHS and a practicing pediatrician.