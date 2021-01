INDIANAPOLIS– Shooting a rocket into space off the wing of a 747 named “cosmic girl.” It might sound crazy but, Virgin Orbit pilot Pelly Latimer just pulled it off January 17. The rocket carried a handful of satellites on behalf of NASA.

The successful test is a huge accomplishment and will make it much easier to get satellites into space in the future. Chief test pilot Kelly Latimer explains the significance of the launch. For more information, head to their website.