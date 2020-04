INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As you stay cooped up in the house, have you been craving some mental stimulation?

You are in luck.

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is inviting you to take their free virtual citizenship challenge on Tuesday, April 28th.

Marketing manager Whitney Ball explained how it will work.

The challenge will be set up through Zoom. The meeting ID is “ 852 2579 4838″ and the password is “1888.” It starts at 6:30 p.m. and will run until 8.