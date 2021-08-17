Virtual happy hour explores history of women’s pro baseball

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana Historical Society is hosting a virtual history happy hour on August 19. It’s about the first paid professional women’s baseball league that ran from 1943 to 1954. The league was the inspiration behind the movie “A League of Their Own.”

We talk to Kristen Madden, archivist with The History Museum in South Bend. A historical plaque commemorating the South Bend Blue Sox was installed May 26, 2021 at the former site of Playland Park, where the team played from 1946-1954. Learn more here.

The virtual happy hour is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For a link to sign up, click here. For a link to past happy hours, click here.