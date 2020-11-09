Virtual Youth of the Year Blue Door Gala goes virtual this year

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis are hosting the Youth of the Year Blue Door Gala virtually.

Maggie Lewis, CEO and Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, explains why it was important to continue the celebration.

The gala is happening Wednesday, November 11 from 7 to 8 p.m.

It’s free to attend, but guests are asked to consider making a $150 ticket donation to fund six school year memberships at Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis.

