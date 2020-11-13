Vitrual fundraiser for regional marching band competitions

INDIANAPOLIS– If you’ve got a high schooler in marching band then you probably know all about “Bands of America.” They host all the regional marching band competitions, and the grand national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium each year.

It was supposed to be this weekend and many central Indiana bands would’ve competed. But, the whole season was canceled due to the pandemic. Now the organization behind “Bands of America” needs your help to save the beloved tradition.

Jeremy Earnhardt is the president and CEO of Indy-based “music for all.” He explains how you can help support marching band. For more information, head to their website.