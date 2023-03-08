The Circle City is busy getting ready to host NBA All-Star Weekend next February. Indiana is known for its action on the hardwood. And, as part of All-Star 2024, Hoosiers can take part in a campaign called “Hoosier Historia.” It gives you the opportunity to vote for the top players, places and moments in Indiana high school basketball history.

Danny Lopez with Pacers Sports and Entertainment joined FOX59 this morning to share how you can take part.

To vote for your favorites, click here. Deadline is March 23rd – with the top selections being announced the following day.