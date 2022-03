INDIANAPOLIS– March Madness is all about college basketball. There is another Indiana team The NCAA division 3 final four. Wabash is headed to the semifinals for the first time since they won the national title in 1982.

We talk to Coach Kyle Brumett and players Jack Davidson, Tyler Watson and Kellen Schreiber. The team plays Elmhurst College Friday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. It’s at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. For tickets, click here.