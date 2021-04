CARMEL, Ind.– No doubt, most people know who Mark and Donnie Wahlberg are. And you’ve probably heard of their famous restaurant “Wahlburgers.”

But if you wanted to check it out you had cross state lines. Not anymore.

Wahlburgers is opening in Carmel on Monday, April 26. We talk to Paul Wahlberg, brother of Mark and Donnie, and the executive chef and co-owner of Wahlburgers, along with the general manager of the Carmel location Andrew Pederson.