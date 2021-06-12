Walk in and walk out with a kitten today at IndyHumane

Kittens available for adoption Saturday at IndyHumane on Michigan Road between 11 am and 5 pm

INDIANAPOLIS — Need a furry companion? A fluffy friend to lift your spirts after you come home from a long day at work? IndyHumane can help fill that kitten-sized hole in your life.

This Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., IndyHumane is holding a kitten adoption event where dozens of softy, cuddling kittens will be available for an adoption fee of $40 fee which includes not just the cost of the kitten but a cardboard carrier to transport him or her home.

And to let you know they aren’t kitten around about finding these adorable young felines a new forever home, IndyHumane is now accepting walk-ins during the adoption event on Saturday.

Walk into 7929 N. Michigan Road and walk out with a friend for years to come!

Walk in guests will be asked to fill out an application at the door and may have to wait a short time to allow proper social distancing.

Watch out for an overload of cuteness though, because who can you say no to faces like these?

Photo via IndyHumane

Or how about these?

Photo via IndyHumane

Check out these kittens and many more today.