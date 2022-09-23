INDIANAPOLIS- More than six-millions Americans are living with Alzheimer’s right now.

It’s a devastating diagnosis for the individual *and their families.

That’s why the walk to end Alzheimer’s is so important.

It’s the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, and it’s happening in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 1.

Natalie Sutton, Executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter joined FOX59 Morning News Friday to talk about this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.

FOX59’s Dan Spehler and CBS4’s Chris Wright will be emceeing this event.

For more information visit:http://act.alz.org/indianapolis.