It’s the “super bowl of bass fishing.” We’re talking about the Bassmaster Classic, happening now in Knoxville, Tennessee. The prestigious competition pits more than 50 of the world’s best bass anglers against one another for the title of “Bassmaster Classic Champion.” You can catch some of the action live on FOX59 this weekend. Central Indiana’s own professional angler, Bill McDonald, joined FOX59 live this morning from Knoxville ahead of the big tournament.

The Bassmaster Classic will air live this Sunday from noon to 3 PM, right here on FOX59.