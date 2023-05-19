INDIANAPOLIS — What do unicorns and professional baseball have in common? Admittedly not much other than events celebrating both are heading to central Indiana this weekend.

Heading first to Unicorn World where these mythical, one-horned beasts have taken over the Indiana Convention Center and you can finally get a glimpse of one! Saturday, May 19 from 9 a.m. til 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. til 5:30 p.m.

Not only can you see life-sized, neighing unicorns but you’ll also make memories through an enchanted forest filled with story time, arts & crafts, bounce houses, face painting and more!

You will have to get tickets ahead of time and you can get them on the events’ website.

Have you ever dreamt of debuting on a Major League Baseball team? Your dreams are coming closer to reality as the MLB has selected Marion, Indiana to host their Pitch, Hit and Run competition Saturday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

This free event will take place at Marions’ Matter Park. Grant County kids and those from the surrounding nine counties ages 7 through 14 are eligible to compete where they will be tested and measured for points. Based on their scores, kiddos could eventually advance to the national finals hosted during game two of the 2023 World Series.

You must register in advance online and bring a copy of your birth certificate or at least a picture of it.