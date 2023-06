It’s a nature-walk scavenger hunt for food.

For 6 years, the city of Westfield has brought together two things Mayor Andy Cook loves; donuts and the city’s trails.

To celebrate national donut day and national trail day, which fall on the same weekend, the city has hosted a Donut Trail. Participants travel across the city, visiting different donut shops. If they find all 12 sweet stops, they win a prize.

This year the event is extended through Friday, June 9th.