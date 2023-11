INDIANAPOLIS — The national pickleball collegiate championships head to Grand Park in Westfield the first week of January.

UCLA, Duke, Florida state and the Big 10 are all taking part in the sold-out event.

But don’t worry, we have something for high school kids!

Coming to grand park, is the Midwest High School Pickleball Tournament and you can still sign up!

