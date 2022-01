INDIANAPOLIS- A free internet game is taking the internet by storm.

If you’re not playing it obsessively, your friends certainly are.

Without a doubt, they’re posting their successes and failures every single day on social media.

Wordle is the first big viral trend of 2022.

It’s success is a great example of how a brand can suddenly explode.

Kim Saxton, a clinical professor of marketing with the IU Kelley School of Business discussed the trending app and it’s “social currency”.