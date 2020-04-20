What our childhood can teach us about emotional intelligence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — During this pandemic, it is important to find positive ways to deal with feelings of uncertainty and doubt.

Mr. Rogers was a big part of many people’s childhoods, and some of his lessons can be applied toward building upon your emotional intelligence today.

Mental toughness expert Eric Rittmeyer spoke about the concept.

“He was just so far advanced,” said Rittmeyer about Mr. Rogers. “He was just the epitome of love, kindness, caring, compassion.”

Rittmeyer said a big part of emotional intelligence is being self aware.

“What we say and what we do has an impact on other people,” explained Rittmeyer.

You can learn more about Rittmeyer at his website.