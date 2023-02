When your heart skips a beat, it could be more than just love pulling on your heart strings. One of the most common types of heart arrythmia is atrial fibrillation, or a-fib as many call it. Dr. Tanya Tanawuttiwa is a cardiologist with IU Health. She joins the show to share everything you should know about a-fib. You can also learn more on online at iuhealth.org.

