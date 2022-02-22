INDIANAPOLIS– She’s a breast cancer survivor, he’s a veteran firefighter. Together, they have created an amazing way to give back and recycle. Sherman tells us more about this special wife and husband team and their business.

In April of 2016, Cari was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer. She went through surgery, chemo and daily radiation. After treatment, she returned to her roots using her degree in Art Therapy and started creating. Two years ago, she took it full-time with with a line of clean fragrance items.

Matt is a 23-year veteran firefighter with The City of Indianapolis. In January of 2021, they joined forces and launched a men’s line of fragrances and recycled decommissioned fire hose items.

