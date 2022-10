Add some warm and furry love to your family and rescue a cat or dog. So many are in need of a loving home, and we can all help.

Sherman visited IndyHumane, where an empty the shelter event is happening this week.

Discounted adoption fees will be available for dogs and cats from Oct. 1-8. During those days, animals will be available for adoption at the following prices:

Cats: $20 Kittens: $25 Dogs: $50 Puppies: $150

