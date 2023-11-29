Where is Sherman? He takes a trip to visit Chef Kat Weathers in Pendleton to see how she makes her special holiday Eggnog Creme Brulee. Here’s the ingredients:

Yield: 6 servings (4-ounce)

1 cup whole milk

2 cups heavy whipping cream

8 large egg yolks

1/3 cup plus 4 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

3/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

1 tablespoon bourbon

You can visit her website to see the full recipe and other recipes for sweet treats she has to offer.