Where is Sherman? He takes a trip to visit Chef Kat Weathers in Pendleton to see how she makes her special holiday Eggnog Creme Brulee. Here’s the ingredients:
Yield: 6 servings (4-ounce)
1 cup whole milk
2 cups heavy whipping cream
8 large egg yolks
1/3 cup plus 4 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
3/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
1 tablespoon bourbon
You can visit her website to see the full recipe and other recipes for sweet treats she has to offer.