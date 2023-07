Cheers to a new spot for cocktails in the former Libertine Liquor Bar’s underground space. Where’s Sherman? He’s checking out a new nightspot downtown that’s getting a lot of attention for being Nowhere Special (608 Massachusetts Ave).

It has four rooms and a handsome bar spread about between brick openings reminiscent of the Indy catacombs. Every inch feels special with long banquettes, swanky club chairs, a slick fireplace, and the requisite green wall for Instagram backdrops.