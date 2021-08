INDIANAPOLIS — In 2019, the Italian Street Festival only ran one day because of weather. In 2020, it was canceled because of the pandemic. Now in 2021, organizers of the event are looking for some normalcy. Sherman spent time at the Holy Rosary Church downtown for a preview of this year’s festival.

The 2021 Indianapolis Italian Street Festival runs Aug. 13-14 from 5-11 p.m.

For more information on this year’s event, click here