A little known Chicago artist’s work will be on display at Sheafer + King Modern. This is the first time any of James Bruch paintings will be shown publicly. Bruch was an award-winning advertising executive, and the Executive Art Director and Vice President at Leo Burnett- one of the top advertising firms in the world. There are more than 100 paintings and drawings in Burch’s collection that will be for sale. For more information, click here.

