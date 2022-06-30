INDIANAPOLIS– Hey plant people! There’s a new place for you to meet and greet and grow more plants. Sherman is showing us where green thumbs can gather downtown.
For more on The Botanical Bar click here.
by: NinaMaria Badalamenti
Posted:
Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS– Hey plant people! There’s a new place for you to meet and greet and grow more plants. Sherman is showing us where green thumbs can gather downtown.
For more on The Botanical Bar click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now