Be Our Guest: Green District

For this week’s “Be Our Guest,” Sherman visited The Green District.

The restaurant’s concept is designed to provide high-quality, healthy food to customers in a fun, lively environment. A truly unique experience awaits each customer. The brand, menu, and presentation of the concept is fun, unique, and approachable, and the menu design and food options are simple and easy to understand.

Green District’s menu offers something for everyone. Mouth-watering signature salads allow customers to maximize flavor while keeping their meal affordable.

In conjunction with its focus on healthy food, Green District prides itself on exceptional customer service. Green District staff strive to make each customer feel important and work hard to accommodate all special requests.

Find deal here for a $25 gift card that’s actually worth $50!