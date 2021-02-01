Be Our Guest: Prodigy Burger Bar

The team at Prodigy invites you to experience a unique destination in dining. We made our mark creating craft burgers with unique combinations to delight anyone who tries them. As one of the only local places to offer Wagyu Burgers, hand-crafted sandwiches, and a wide array of small plate style appetizers, you will not leave our restaurants hungry or disappointed.

Catch a game while enjoying fantastic food at a lively bar featuring 20 Taps, Boozy Milkshakes, and much more! Join us today to experience Prodigy Burger Bar for yourself!

Find deal here for a $25 gift card that’s actually worth $50!