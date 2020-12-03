Be Our Guest: Shapiro’s Deli

No Nasties – No Preservatives – No Additives – No Crap you don’t want!

Slow food became a catchphrase a hundred years after we perfected our recipes, literally. We spend hours in the kitchen preparing the best sandwiches from highest quality cuts of beef for sandwiches crafted when you order them. We cut and chop, we peel and prep, and we bake. Oh, do we bake. Our bakery cracks more eggs in a day than many breakfast joints!

You will receive two $25 certificates, which can be combined on one visit, or used on two separate visits.

Find deal here!