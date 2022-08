There are some new delicious dining options at The Garage Food Hall in the Bottleworks District.

You can choose from Cuban cuisine, classic recipes from Latin America, or dishes from Venezuela!

First Sherman tasted a Cuban sandwich at Palavana Cubano.

Then he sampled some of the sizzling skewers available at Sal & Pimenta.

He then helped himself to the vibrant flavors of Venezeula at Panadas, which offers everything from fried yuca to empanadas.