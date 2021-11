MARION COUNTY, Ind. -- Marion County Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal has filed a lawsuit against the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board (ILETB) for reportedly denying his requests for further training for Marion County deputies.

In a news release, Forestal says he has repeatedly requested ILETB to accept up to 20 Marion County deputies for Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) training. As an alternative, the sheriff's office has also requested for the ILETB to recognize and certify the MCSO Training Academy to provide training and education.