Where Is Sherman? Amp at 16 Tech

INDIANAPOLIS– We see Sherman chowing down at local restaurants every morning. This week, he’s going back for seconds at some of his recent favorite spots starting with Indy’s newest innovative food hall at 16 Tech.

16 Tech is a 50-acre mixed-use downtown community dedicated to world-changing innovation and commercial breakthroughs. The artisan marketplace and food hall features 20+ restaurants from new concepts to local favorites. It also serves an incubator for upstart businesses, charging low monthly rents to help owners get their business on the map and expand their customer base.

Housed in 16 Tech, the AMP is home to innovative local culinary and retail concepts, from emerging brands to established shops. It features colorful shipping containers, food stalls, an open-air bar, communal seating and ample community gathering and event space. The AMP is an experience unlike any other in the Circle City!