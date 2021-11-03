Where’s Sherman? Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

INDIANAPOLIS– Maybe you’ve enjoyed Lou Malnati’s Pizza in Chicago, or ordered from their new Indy carryout locations. Now, you can sit down and enjoy at their first full service restaurant and bar in Broad Ripple.

Lou Malnati’s was started back in 1971 Lou Malnati, father of current owner Marc Malnati. It is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe.

The Malnati’s signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations.

This is Lou’s FIRST full-service restaurant and bar with dine-in, carryout and delivery service in Indy.

The Broad Ripple pizzeria will join carryout and delivery locations that opened on West 86th Street in March 2021 and Carmel in October 2020.

The restaurant’s atmosphere has a modern farmhouse vibe, with vintage murals that accent the walls and festival décor that pays homage to the early-1900’s Broad Ripple Amusement Park that was once located in what is now Broad Ripple Park.