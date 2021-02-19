Where is Sherman? Chef creates Girl Scout cookie recipe

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s become an annual showdown in the kitchen to help kick-off cookie sales, but this year’s Girl Scout cookie cookoff has been canceled, due to COVID.

But all is not lost!

Where is Sherman?

He’s in the kitchen with last year’s winning chef Steve Oakley who’s sharing a recipe with us!

Do Si Do & Trefoil Biscuits & Bacon Gravy

Ingredients for Biscuits

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup ground Trefoils

1 Tbs. baking powder

2 ts. sugar

1 ts. salt

6 tbs. butter, frozen

1 cup buttermilk

1 sleeve of finely crushed Do Si Dos

½ stick butter, melted

Ingredients for Gravy

6 slices bacon, diced

Half onion diced small

¼ c flour

2 c. milk

1 ts. fresh thyme

Directions for Biscuits

Combine first 5 ingredients in a bowl and mix Cut in frozen butter to mixture until forms large pebbles Add buttermilk, mix until combined Divide dough in half, roll each half to 5×3 Top one half with ground Do-Si-Dos, place other dough on top Roll combined dough to 10×6, cut to desired biscuit size, place on cookie sheet Brush with melted butter and bake at 450 for approximately 8-10 minutes until

golden brown Serve warm

Directions for Gravy

Render bacon & onion until crispy Add flour and cook lightly Add milk and thyme Simmer 8-10 minutes, season with salt and pepper Top biscuit with gravy