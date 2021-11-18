Where Is Sherman? Christkindlmarkt

CARMEL– Christkindlmarkt is back after a year off due to the pandemic. The tradition began in 2017 with overwhelming success and grew from there. Sherman gives us a preview of what’s in store this year.

The holiday event brings the charm of a long standing European tradition to the heart of Carmel, Indiana. One of the earliest of these markets was the 16th century Christkindlmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany. The wonderful tradition has now spread worldwide.

Beneath twinkling lights you can browse more than 50 wooden huts selling authentic products imported from Germany, like wooden toys, the collectible items like the boot mug. There is also food, drink and ice skating.

Christkindlmarkt dates: Nov. 20 – Dec. 24 (closed Thanksgiving Day)