Where is Sherman?: Decorators’ Show House and Gardens Where Is Sherman? Posted: Apr 29, 2021 / 08:02 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 29, 2021 / 08:53 AM EDT INDIANAPOLIS– One of Indy’s most decorated home and garden tours is back and celebrating 60 years with both in person and virtual tours. Where is Sherman? He’s giving us a look at this year’s decorators’ Show House and Gardens tour. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction