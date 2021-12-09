Where Is Sherman? Glass Arts Holiday

INDIANAPOLIS– Emerging artists and established artists come together for a weekend holiday event. Sherman give is a preview of a glass arts holiday downtown.

Glass Arts Indiana creates a collaborative glass community to support emerging and established artists; host fun, interesting and educational events; increase appreciation and understanding of the glass arts; and promote glass-related opportunities in Indiana.

The Glass Arts Indiana holiday event takes place Saturday, December 11 at Circle City Industrial Complex downtown Indy. If you mention “Where Is Sherman?,” you can get a discount!