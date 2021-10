INDIANAPOLIS -- The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana is arguing an Indiana bank is not treating all people equally when it comes to mortgage lending. The FHCCI filed a federal court complaint against Old National Bank Thursday, alleging they broke the law by discriminating in residential mortgage lending against African Americans.

In the complaint, FHCCI accused Old National Bank of giving significantly less loans to Black applicants than other banks. They also claim Old National Bank aims to limit its lending business to mostly white neighborhoods and people, and the bank has deliberately removed branches in Black neighborhoods and put them in white neighborhoods - which FHCCI asserts is redlining and violates the federal Fair Housing Act.