Where is Sherman?: Hotel Indy

INDIANAPOLIS– Indy has a new downtown boutique hotel called Hotel Indy.

The hotel is where the old State Life Insurance office building at the corner of Washington Street and Delaware Street once stood. It has 90 rooms, the Hulman Restaurant, a rooftop bar and other amenities.

The owners say the main goal of the project is bringing Indianapolis history and culture to anyone who stays. It pays tribute to famous Indy residents of the past as well as the local culture.

Reservations for Hotel Indy can be made online.

Indianapolis Deputy Major Judith Thomas expressed the opening of this hotel is “a strong sign that the tourism industry is way on its way back.” This was echoed by Chris Gahl, the senior vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Indy.